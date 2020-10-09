Raiders march on as three-peat dream ends for Roosters

Props Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine powered Canberra to a 22-18 victory to eliminate defending premiers the Sydney Roosters in a heavyweight bout for the ages at the SCG on Friday night.

Raiders halfback George Williams appeared to have delivered the killer blow with a fiendish grubber into the in-goal that Jack Wighton pounced on after it wrong-footed James Tedesco and gave Canberra a 22-12 lead.

But Tedesco scored his second try of the contest with six minutes left to play to set up a grandstand finish.

Canberra led 16-6 at the break after dominating the contest from the moment Papalii stormed over after a mere four minutes.

Williams finished off a brilliant Raiders team try from inside their own half under the posts 13 minutes later, with Papalii providing the offload that ignited the raid, before Tapine picked up a bouncing ball 20 metres out and danced through six tackles in an irresistible surge to the line to put the underdogs 16-0 ahead after 22 minutes.

Canberra looked to have stretched their lead to 20 points when Jordan Rapana finished off another dazzling team move but was ruled to have failed to return to the field of play legally then just before the break Tedesco bobbed up to give the Roosters a glimmer of hope with a four-pointer.

The Roosters’ plight looked dire when Luke Keary left the field for a HIA after Papalii’s try and while he was able to return the premiers also lost influential prop Siosiua Taukeiaho to a leg injury.