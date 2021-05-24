Raiders hooker out

England rugby league hooker Josh Hodgson has played his last game for the Canberra Raiders.

Hodgson has been ruled out for the season with the knee injury he sustained in the opening round win against Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

The 32-year-old who has signed with Parramatta for next season was initially expected to miss less than a month.

However, further scans have determined that the injury was worse than first feared and he will now undergo an ACL reconstruction.

The Raiders play Titans on Saturday at 8:35pm.

[Source: NRL]