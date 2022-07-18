Raiders hand Storm third-straight loss

The Raiders handed Melbourne their third straight defeat after a hard-fought 20-16 victory at AAMI Park in Melbourne yesterday.

Cameron Munster was able to find flyer Nick Meaney in the opening minutes of play on the right wing to dive over and give Melbourne Storm the first points of the game.

Raiders struck back soon after when centre Sebastian Kris capitalized on a wild pass from Ryan Papenhuyzen with an intercept and sprinted 80m to score.

The visitors skipped to a 12-6 lead through young winger Schiller took advantage when Storm were dealt a double injury blow with Papenhuyzen and Jesse Bromwich leaving the field.

A penalty against Storm second-rower Felise Kaufusi for an escort gave the visitors the opportunity to take the lead to eight points with a Jamal Fogarty penalty shot.

It was Melbourne who opened the scoring in the second-half through Jahrome Hughes who caught the Canberra men napping with a quick tap after a Hudson Young penalty.

A frantic finish, which saw the Raiders cross through a superb solo effort from James Schiller, set up a four-point lead with 14 minutes remaining before a try-saving effort from Xavier Savage denied Hughes late.