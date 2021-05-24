Raiders edge injury hit Sea Eagles

The Raiders came from behind to beat an injury-hit Sea Eagles outfit 18-16 last night in the opening pre-season trial.

NSW Origin representative Jack Wighton was the star for Canberra, scoring a try and setting up another as they fought back from 16-0 down to scored three unanswered tries.

However, the big news out of the match was the injuries to Manly’s Martin Taupau, Haumole Olakau’atu, and Dylan Walker.

Jason Saab and rookie Tolutau Koula formed the fastest center-wing pairing in the NRL, demonstrating their speed as they scored long-range tries from Wighton errors in the first half.