Raiders edge Cowboys

Canberra Raiders gave an upset to the Cowboys after a edging 26-24 win at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

Valentine Holmes played a stellar role in relishing his role at fullback, he seemed to be everywhere and in everything.

He ran for 193 metres, busted out of seven tackles, made a line break, a try assist and kicked five goals to underpin the victory.

After stumbling into the 2021 season with four straight losses, the Cowboys now have a hat-trick of wins for the first time since round 10-12 in 2019, and they did it roaring back from 18 points down just before half-time.

In other matches, Bulldogs beat Sharks 18-12.

Tonights NRL matches will see Wests Tigers face Sea Eagles at 3.45pm.

The Roosters will face the Dragons at 6.05pm and Tui Kamikamica’s Storms side will battle Marcelo Montoya’s Warriors side.

You can watch the Roosters and Dragons match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]