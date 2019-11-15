Raiders dominate NRL team of the week

Canberra crushed the Roosters’ dreams of a three-peat with a superb display which propelled match-winners Jack Wighton, Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine and six of their fellow Raiders into the Team of the Week.

Wighton’s master-class won him 76 per cent of the fan vote at five-eighth while big man Papalii picked up 61 per cent of the votes for a prop of the week and Tapine scoped 59 per cent of the lock votes to beat out Cameron Murray.

The other big winner was Murray’s teammate Damien Cook, who secured a whopping 76 per cent of the vote for the best hooker in week two.

Article continues after advertisement

The Raiders takes on the Storm at 8.50pm on Friday.

On Saturday, at the same time Panthers battles the Rabbitohs.

Both games will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: NRL.com]