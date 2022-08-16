Raiders coach and key players return

Ricky Stuart

The Raiders will welcome back coach Ricky Stuart ahead of Sunday’s match against the Newcastle Knights.

Stuart has served his one-week suspension.

Also returning are Joseph Tapine and Nick Cotric in a double boost to the Green Machine.

Tapine has recovered from a rib injury while Cotric returns from suspension.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 6.05pm.

Round 23 starts on Thursday between the Rabbitohs and the Panthers at 9.50pm.

The Storm and Broncos clash will air LIVE at 9:55pm on Friday.