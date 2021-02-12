Home

Rugby League

Raiders beat Wests Tigers, Sharks defeat Dragons

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 14, 2021 10:28 pm

Fiji born Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try but could not help his Dragons side win against the Sharks in the last NRL match of round 1.

The Dragons went down to the Sharks 18-32.

In an earlier match played today, the Canberra Raiders sealed a 30-12 victory over the Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium.

A double to Jordan Rapana and a try on his return to the NRL by Ryan James was enough for the Green Machine to click into gear to power past the Tigers.

The Raiders capitalised on an error riddled second half by the Tigers sending 15,680 Canberra fans home happy.

