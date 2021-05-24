Radradra monitored by NRL clubs

NRL clubs will be monitoring former Parramatta Eels star Semi Radradra’s situation closely.

This is as reports of a salary cap is set to force him out of the Bristol Bears.

The Fijian flyer is currently playing for the Bears after making the switch from Bordeaux Begles in 2020.

He was elevated to captain and helped the Bears win their first major trophy in 37 years when they took out the European Challenge Cup.

Radradra is currently one of the Bears’ two marquee players and as such sits outside the five million pound salary cap, however, he has struggled for form since suffering a knee injury,

With the number of marquee players being reduced to one from next season, Radarda could be headed for the exit in June.

A cashed-up Dolphins side would no doubt be head of the queue as they continue their search for a big-name star to build around.

[Source: foxsport]