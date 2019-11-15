Radradra leading NRL votes for best Fijian winger

He may be playing rugby union but Semi Radradra has so far received the most number of votes on the NRL.com online voting platform for best Fijian winger of the modern era.

10 Fijian flyers including Radradra, Noa Nadruku, Marika Koroibete, Waqa Blake, Jarryd Hayne, Maika Sivo, Lote Tuqiri, Akuila Uate, Suliasi Vunivalu and Wes Naiqama make up the list.

Over 13,000 fans have voted with Radradra so far receiving 30% of the votes followed by Hayne with 26%, Tuqiri is third with 13% and Nadruku has 11%.

NRL.com recently launched the search for the Simply The Best players from 1990 to now to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Tina Turner promotional campaign, calling on the fans to have their say on a range of topics on the modern era.

In keeping with the Simply The Best theme of previous top 10s, this list includes Fijian wingers who have strutted their stuff between 1990 and 2020.

So strong are the candidates that the likes of Sisa Waqa, Kevin Naiqama and Mikaele Ravalawa couldn’t make the cut.