Racial abuse deserves lifetime ban, says Panthers duo

Penrith Panthers players James Tamou and Nathan Cleary would support the NRL if lifetime bans were issued for any Central Coast Stadium spectators found to have racially abused Brent Naden on Friday.

Eight people were evicted after the Penrith winger was taunted during the 18-12 win over the Warriors and an NRL Integrity Unit investigation into the incident is likely to be finalized by the end of the week.

A number of other fans have come forward to give evidence to the NRL, with Fox Sports footage to be reviewed as well.

An NRL spokesman said it already had the power to ban people from games “for a long period of time” and had done so in previously proven abuse against Greg Inglis at a match in 2018 and Latrell Mitchell via social media.

The question of banning those responsible for life received applause from Tamou and Cleary.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will play the Sharks at 8pm on Friday and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Friday will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

But kicking off round 15 on Thursday the Eels take on the Storm at 9.50pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Titans and the Raiders at 5pm before the Roosters meet the Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm.

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys takes in the Knights at 6.05pm.