Rabele praises youngsters

[Photo Credit: Fiji Bati]

Despite a challenging three weeks, Fiji Bati coach Joe Rabele believes the young talent unearthed during the World Cup will ensure the Bati remain a force in France in 2025.

Rabele was released from hospital in time to witness his team’s brave 24-18 loss to New Zealand in the quarterfinal on Sunday in Hull, England.

The former national rep who had a toe amputated after suffering an infection in his foot, was on hand to help inspire a Fiji performance that left many wondering how the Pacific nation would have performed if all their best players had been available.

Some may be disappointed that Fiji fell short after qualifying for the semi-finals of the previous three World Cups but speaking to nrl.com, Rabele says they’re rebuilding and the squad would benefit from the experience at France 2025.

He says that he’s proud of the boys, especially when they had to make so many changes in the team because all the senior players pulled out at the last minute.

Rabele says it’s really pleasing to see how youngsters like Josh Wong and Vuate Karawalevu from the Sydney Roosters under 20s and Tevita Toloi from Newcastle Knights under 20s performed at the World Cup.