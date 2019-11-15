Rabele is new Bati coach, Costin resigns

Former Fiji Bati rep Joe Rabele Dakuitoga is the new Fiji Bati Head Coach.

Rabele has been appointed after the resignation of Brandon Costin.



Fiji National Rugby League Chair Commander Viliame Naupoto made the announcement this morning.

Commander Viliame Naupoto [middle] with new Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele Dakuitoga.

More on this story later.