Rabele is new Bati coach, Costin resigns
August 24, 2020 10:36 am
Commander Viliame Naupoto [left] with new Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele Dakuitoga.
Former Fiji Bati rep Joe Rabele Dakuitoga is the new Fiji Bati Head Coach.
Rabele has been appointed after the resignation of Brandon Costin.
Fiji National Rugby League Chair Commander Viliame Naupoto made the announcement this morning.
More on this story later.
