Rabele first local to receive international coaching grant

Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele Dakuitoga is the first local coach to be paid by the Fiji National Sports Commission under the international sporting grant.

The announcement was made today by the Sports Commission gives way to local coaches like Rabele to have access to grants that are offered to overseas coaches.

Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says coaches can apply for a grant but need to meet the grant requirements.

“Today is rugby leagues turn and we have also told other sports that are applying now that we hope that they have Fijians that do qualify under the terms of the agreement and it very much says that they will have to be internationally recognized coaches.”

Rabele holds a level three coaching certificate and is one of the most qualified rugby league coaches in the country.

He was the Bati Head Coach in the 2008 World Cup when Fiji reached the semifinal for the first time.