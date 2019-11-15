Rabbitohs trio and Roosters coach cleared

South Sydney trio Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds, Liam Knight and Roosters coach Trent Robinson have all been cleared to return to club duty after testing negative to coronavirus on Monday.

New NRL pandemic protocols caused disruption on both sides of Anzac Parade as players returned to their clubs for biosecurity briefings, with the three Rabbitohs presenting with flu-like symptoms and Robinson working from home as he awaited test results.

A South Sydney statement confirmed the players had tested negative, while Robinson is understood to have advised the NRL and Roosters that he has been cleared as well.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: NRL.com]