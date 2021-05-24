Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Rabbitohs through to NRL Grand Final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:35 am
[Source:NRL.com]

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are through to next week’s NRL Grand Final.

This is after the side defeated Manly Sea Eagles 36-16 in the first semifinal last night.

Cody Walker, Alex Johnson, and Jaxson Paulo all scored a double while Campbell Graham added another.

Article continues after advertisement

Manly managed three tries with two from Reuben Garrick and fullback Tom Trbojevic also getting on the score sheet.

It will be the 10th grand final for veteran coach Wayne Bennett and the side is hoping for a fairytale finish for Adam Reynolds and Benji Marshall with the Rabbitohs.

The South Sydney side will meet the winner of the second semifinal today at 6pm between defending champions Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

In the second semifinal, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will run out for the Storm while Tui Kamikamica will come off the bench for Melbourne and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.