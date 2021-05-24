Rabbitohs through to NRL Grand Final

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are through to next week’s NRL Grand Final.

This is after the side defeated Manly Sea Eagles 36-16 in the first semifinal last night.

Cody Walker, Alex Johnson, and Jaxson Paulo all scored a double while Campbell Graham added another.

Manly managed three tries with two from Reuben Garrick and fullback Tom Trbojevic also getting on the score sheet.

It will be the 10th grand final for veteran coach Wayne Bennett and the side is hoping for a fairytale finish for Adam Reynolds and Benji Marshall with the Rabbitohs.

The South Sydney side will meet the winner of the second semifinal today at 6pm between defending champions Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

In the second semifinal, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will run out for the Storm while Tui Kamikamica will come off the bench for Melbourne and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.