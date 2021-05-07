Rabbitohs still in the hunt says Cook

New South Wales and Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook is adamant they are still in premiership contention.

This is despite history suggesting the club’s title hopes could be over following last week’s loss to the Storm.

The Rabbitohs were thrashed by Melbourne 50-0 last Thursday to suffer their biggest defeat since 2006.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a result that coach Wayne Bennett feared coming even though they had been on a seven-game winning streak.

According to NRL.com, the heavy defeat means they would have to defy 113 years of premiership history to win the title as no side has lifted the trophy after conceding 50 points in a match during the regular season.

The Rabbitohs play the Sharks at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Storm and Dragons game LIVE at 6:05pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel.

[Source: NRL.com]