Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|Diligence crucial to combatting COVID|Vaccine in stock has longer expiry date|Risk of transmission in Lautoka managed|Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|ATMs are being cleaned: Banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|Food demand high in Lautoka|Drivers urged to remain focused while behind the wheel|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Rabbitohs still in the hunt says Cook

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 12:34 pm
[Source: NRL.com]

New South Wales and Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook is adamant they are still in premiership contention.

This is despite history suggesting the club’s title hopes could be over following last week’s loss to the Storm.

The Rabbitohs were thrashed by Melbourne 50-0 last Thursday to suffer their biggest defeat since 2006.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a result that coach Wayne Bennett feared coming even though they had been on a seven-game winning streak.

According to NRL.com, the heavy defeat means they would have to defy 113 years of premiership history to win the title as no side has lifted the trophy after conceding 50 points in a match during the regular season.

The Rabbitohs play the Sharks at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Storm and Dragons game LIVE at 6:05pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel.

[Source: NRL.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.