Rabbitohs sign two more promising teen talents as they wait for Suaalii’s decision

The Rabbitohs have reportedly signed two more impressive teenagers on NRL contracts with their sights set on another two.

While waiting on the decision of teen sensation Joseph Suaalii, the Sydney have signed Suaalii’s SG Ball teammates Terrell Kalokalo and Davvy Moale on three-year deals that will see them earn $200,000 each in the final year.

Kalokalo and Moale, both 17-years-old, were reportedly also on rugby’s radar.

Kalokalo, who attends Scots College in Bellevue Hill, is an outside back who the Roosters previously tried to sign while Moale, who attends Waverley College, has similar qualities to Broncos giant Payne Haas, including his ability to play 80 minutes.

Meanwhile, round 13 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9:35pm, Panthers play the Raiders.

The Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm on Sunday and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.