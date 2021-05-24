Rabbitohs power past Rooster to book first win

Rabbitohs recorded its first win of the season with a spirited 28-16 victory over Roosters last night.

The Rabbitohs were first on the board through skipper Cameron Murray who strolled through distracted Roosters’ defence to score under the posts.

Alex Johnston scored a double 12 minutes later

Joseph Manu and James Tedesco linked up four minutes later to score the Roosters’ first four-pointer.

Manu came up with a stunning step before flicking the ball away to Tedesco to score.

Manu scored and celebrated with a very familiar ball-slam, but the Rabbitohs responded just four minutes later through Cody Walker who was sent over thanks to a sneaky ball from Murray.

In other matches, Warriors beat West Tigers 16-12.

NRL continues tonight with the Raiders and Titans match, which will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports at 8:30pm.

[Source: NRL.com]