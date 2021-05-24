Rabbitohs plan ultimate send off for Marshall

South Sydney is hoping to send NRL star Benji Marshall out on a high with Coach Wayne Bennett.

Veteran playmaker, Marshall, is expected to retire after next Sunday’s grand final.

He was emotional after their 36-16 semi-final win over Manly last night.

The Rabbitohs will face either Melbourne on Penrith in next week’s premiership decider, and it could be the perfect farewell for Marshall who joined the club late in the pre-season for the chance to bow out of the game with a title.

Marshall won the 2005 premiership with the Wests Tigers, and was not offered a new deal by the club at the end of the 2020 season.

In the second semifinal the Storm takes on Panthers at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.