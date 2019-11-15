Home

Rugby League

Rabbitohs out to end preliminary final heartbreak

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 16, 2020 5:26 pm
[Source: Google]

The South Sydney Rabbitohs reached the final four in 2018 and 2019, but failed to progress to the grand final on each occasion.

Going into their third preliminary final this year, the bunnies are looking to end this painful trend when they meet the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium.

But Panthers star Nathan Cleary is not looking at past results telling NRL.com the Rabbitohs is a star-studded side is a full of passion and determination to end their 2020 season on a high with a place in the grand final.

Article continues after advertisement

The teams clash at 8.50pm tomorrow but tonight the Raiders face the Storm also at 8.50pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.

 

[Source: NRL]

