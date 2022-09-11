Rabbitohs march on following dramatic elimination final win

[Source: NRL]

The Rabbitohs are through to week two of the Telstra Premiership finals after ending the Roosters’ season with a 30-14 win.

Across an 80 minutes best described as chaotic, there were seven sin-binnings – an NRL record, which included Victor Radley and Taane Milne both being sent on two separate occasions – and a high injury toll which saw four players suffer game-ending injuries inside the opening hour.

It took just three minutes for emotions to spill over, with Radley the first of three players sent to the sin bin in the first half, in his case after being ruled to have thrown a punch during a scuffle with Milne.

Milne and Tom Burgess soon followed, with both sent for 10 minutes following swinging arm tackles.

Both sides responded remarkably well to their numerical disadvantages though, with the Roosters scoring twice during Radley’s time off the field in the first half and South Sydney crossing for their second try while down to 11 men.

The Rabbitohs took a 12-8 lead into the break thanks to converted tries to Alex Johnston and Latrell Mitchell.

By the time the second minute of the second half rolled around, the Roosters were down to 14 fit players, and South Sydney were on top, scoring further four-pointers through Johnston and Jai Arrow.

Isaiah Tass struck the final blow, selling the Roosters on a dummy out wide which allowed him to stroll through for his side’s fifth try of the day.