Ra Roosters take down RKS Eels

Under-15 Ra Roosters players at Tavua College today. [Source: Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League]

The Under-15 Ra Rooster side has booked a spot in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy National semi-finals after beating RKS Eels in the quarter-final today.

The Roosters put up a gutsy performance to bundle out the boys from Delainakaikai 10-4 at Tavua College ground.

In other matches, the Marist Under-15 side defeated Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute Dragons 20-14, and Nasinu Panthers thumped Xavier Sea Eagles 24-10.