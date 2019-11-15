Good news for rugby league fans in Ra who will be able to watch some Vodafone Cup action tomorrow.

Ra supporters will have the opportunity to watch their team, the Burenitu Cowboys against 2019 runners up, Mataivalu, at the Ra Provincial School field tomorrow.

The Fiji National Rugby League has confirmed the venue and Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele says he’d love to see the Eastern State games being played out of Suva.

He says there are a lot of rugby league followers in Ra and now the game is just a step away from their homes.

It has been a tough year for the Cowboys financially and bringing the games home is one prayer answered.

Matches kick off tomorrow at 11.00am at the Ra High School ground.