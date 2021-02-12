QVS out to defend title

Queen Victoria School is the team to beat in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition.

They are the current holders of the trophy in the under 19 grade after defeating Ratu Navula in the 2019 finals.

Gearing up for the South/Eastern Zone competition, the team is anticipating another successful season.

QVS U-19 manager Joe Savou says it will be a challenge as all teams will be out to defeat them.

He says the team will not promise anything but they will give their best shot from the zones and possibly to the national quarters.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is the national U15 champion while Nasinu Secondary defends the U17 title.

The FSSRL Vodafone Trophy competition will kickoff next Saturday.