QVS focused on defending U19 title, U15 and 17 misses competition

Queen Victoria School will field only its Under-19 team for the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy.

With many students struggling to get back to school after the recent cyclones and the short preparation time for the competition, the school has decided to focus its resources on the U19 grade only.

U19 team captain Jonetani Kaukimoce says the goal for this season will be central to defending its title in the main grade as the U15 and 17 will miss out on the competition.

“We won’t be taking part in the under15 and 17, we’ll just be defending our Under-19. First of all we would like to just tighten up on our defense and just brush up on our attacking drills.”

The Matavatucou boys are the current U19 title title holders after defeating Ratu Navula 20-19 in the 2019 finals.

QVS knows retaining the Trophy this season will be tougher as all teams will be out to defeat them..

The first round of the six-week competition will kick-off on Saturday.

They will meet Nasinu Panthers at 4.10pm at the St Marcellin Primary School ground.