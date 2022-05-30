Queensland Maroons squad named

[Source: Nine's Wide World of Sports]

The Queensland Rugby League has named the Maroons squad for Game I of the State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.

Four players who have come through Queensland Rugby League’s pathway competitions and programs will make their Origin debuts for the Maroons.

Cherbourg Hornets junior Selwyn Cobbo has played his way onto the wing following a series of consistent performances for the Brisbane Broncos

A similar rich vein of form has been the catalyst for the selection of North Queensland Cowboys forward Reuben Cotter at lock.

Maroons coach Billy Slater has also injected new blood onto the interchange bench, with Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) and Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys) named alongside Harry Grant and Lindsay Collins.

Collins returns to the Origin arena for the first time since 2020 in which he played all three games of the series.

Meanwhile the NRL continues this week with the Titans and Cowboys kickoff round 13 on Thursday at 9.50pm.

Queensland Maroons Game I squad:

Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights

Selwyn Cobbo – Brisbane Broncos

Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys

Dane Gagai – Newcastle Knights

Xavier Coates – Melbourne Storm

Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm

Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans

Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons

Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders

Kurt Capewell – Brisbane Broncos

Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm

Reuben Cotter – North Queensland Cowboys

Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm

Lindsay Collins – Sydney Roosters

Patrick Carrigan – Brisbane Broncos

Jeremiah Nanai – North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden – North Queensland Cowboys

Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Thomas Flegler – Brisbane Broncos

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – North Queensland Cowboys

Murray Taulagi – North Queensland Cowboys

[Source: Queensland Rugby League]