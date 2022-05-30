Queensland Maroons squad named

[Source: Nine's Wide World of Sports]
The Queensland Rugby League has named the Maroons squad for Game I of the State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.
Four players who have come through Queensland Rugby League’s pathway competitions and programs will make their Origin debuts for the Maroons.
Cherbourg Hornets junior Selwyn Cobbo has played his way onto the wing following a series of consistent performances for the Brisbane Broncos
A similar rich vein of form has been the catalyst for the selection of North Queensland Cowboys forward Reuben Cotter at lock.
Maroons coach Billy Slater has also injected new blood onto the interchange bench, with Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) and Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys) named alongside Harry Grant and Lindsay Collins.
Collins returns to the Origin arena for the first time since 2020 in which he played all three games of the series.
Meanwhile the NRL continues this week with the Titans and Cowboys kickoff round 13 on Thursday at 9.50pm.
Queensland Maroons Game I squad:
Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
Selwyn Cobbo – Brisbane Broncos
Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
Dane Gagai – Newcastle Knights
Xavier Coates – Melbourne Storm
Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm
Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons
Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders
Kurt Capewell – Brisbane Broncos
Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm
Reuben Cotter – North Queensland Cowboys
Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm
Lindsay Collins – Sydney Roosters
Patrick Carrigan – Brisbane Broncos
Jeremiah Nanai – North Queensland Cowboys
Tom Dearden – North Queensland Cowboys
Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Thomas Flegler – Brisbane Broncos
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – North Queensland Cowboys
Murray Taulagi – North Queensland Cowboys
[Source: Queensland Rugby League]