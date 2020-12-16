Queensland Maroons prop Fifita arrested for trespassing incident

Gold Coast Titans multi-million dollar recruit David Fifita is already making the headlines for his new club but for the wrong reasons.

Fifita was arrested by Queensland Police on Sunday and has been released without charge.

According to Queensland Police, they were called to the Clear Island Waters home on Sunday morning following reports of a man trespassing at the property.

The 20-year-old was arrested nearby and taken into custody before being released a short time later although Police indicated their investigations were ongoing.

Fifita who is a Queensland State of Origin representative is preparing for his first NRL season with the Titans after making a big-money move from rivals Brisbane.

In a brief statement, the Titans said they were aware of the incident and had notified the NRL’s integrity unit.

It’s not the first time Fifita has been in hot water during an off-season after he was arrested in Bali, Indonesia in November last year following an altercation outside a nightclub.

He spent two days in custody before being released following negotiations between a Broncos official and security guard Dani Irawan, who alleged he was assaulted by Fifita.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]