Qionimacawa positive for Ron Massey Cup after isolation training

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 11, 2021 5:40 am

Excited about his debut next weekend, Mosese Qionimacawa is adamant about a great outing at the Ron Massey Cup competition in Sydney, Australia.

Having to go through isolation training for two weeks was a whole new experience for the Kaiviti Silktails players.

For Mosese Qionimacawa, he utilized the time to make personal improvements before being released from the 14 days of quarantine.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kumi, Verata, Tailevu lad says the quarantine period was good for the team.

“Think it was the first time for us to do that kind of training to be in our own rooms and we were given the programs for our different positional groups, the training that we have to do”

Qionimacawa, who played for the USP Raiders in the local league competition believes he is ready for the Silktails’ first encounter next weekend.

The Kaiviti Silktails will play their first match against Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles at Mascot Oval in Mascot, Australia on March 20th.

