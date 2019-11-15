Prince Harry to host 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws

Rugby League World Cup organizers have announced that Prince Harry will host the draw for the 2021 tournament at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

The involvement of Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace was already guaranteed to generate massive interest in the draw but that will go to another level after the shock announcement.

The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of the Rugby Football League since December 2016, when he succeeded Her Majesty, the Queen.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: nrl]