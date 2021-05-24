Possible mid-season return for Sivo

Fijian international Maika Sivo will not be in action until at least mid-season of the NRL.

Sivo continues his recovery from an ACL rupture he suffered last August in round 24 against the Cowboys.

Tariq Sims of the St George Illawara Dragons will also miss the start of the season due to a calf injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Round one of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Panthers facing the Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.

On Friday at 7pm the Riders meet the Sharks while Broncos play Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday beginning with the Roosters taking on the Knights at 4pm, Warriors meet Dragons at 6.30pm and West Tigers battle Storm at 8.35pm.

Eels face Titans at 5.05pm on Sunday while Cowboys and Bulldogs round up round one at 7.15pm.

[Source: NRL.com]