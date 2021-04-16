Home

Ponga inspire Knights to victory

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 8:33 am
[Source: nrl]

Newcastle superstar Kalyn Ponga was in sublime form, inspiring the Knights to a 26-22 victory over the Sharks last night.

Despite being sick leading up to the match, Ponga left the Sharks feeling blue at McDonald Jones Stadium last night with the loss.

Including the match-winner in the 77th minute after earning a penalty at the other end of the field, Ponga scored two tries, set up two for Mitch Barnett and Brodie Jones, and kicked three goals from five attempts for a personal haul of 14 points.

In another match last night, the Storm defeated the Roosters 20-4.

[Source: NRL.com]

