Rugby League

Police investigating alleged fight involving Cody Walker

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 6, 2022 4:06 pm
Cody Walker [Source: daily Telegraph]

Police are reportedly investigating an alleged fight involving South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker outside the hotel.

New South Wales Police confirms they’re conducting an investigation after reports about fighting outside the hotel last week.

The Rabbitohs beat the Sea Eagles 40-22 last weekend at Central Coast Stadium with the alleged incident taking place just hours after the game concluded.

Article continues after advertisement

The South Sydney club confirmed they’re aware of an incident involving Walker and had informed the NRL integrity unit.

In tonight’s matches, the Raiders will face the Bulldogs at 8pm before the Panthers takes on the Eels at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Eels match live on FBC Sports.

[Source: Fox Sports]

