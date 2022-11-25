Police defends Commander’s Challenge title

A decisive penalty in the second spell saw Police hold Army to a 10-all draw and retain its FMF Sukuna Bowl Commander’s Challenge title.

Army was in front from the first half scoring two tries with only one converted.

Police also scored a try and nailed a penalty for an 8-10 score-line at the break.

Patient play paid off for the Blues as they were awarded a penalty in the second spell to level the scores.

Police had numerous chances to take the lead in the second half but handling errors denied them.

Majority of the second spell was played in Army’s territory but their sturdy defense keeping them in the game.

Later today at 2pm, Police Service Women will take on Army Service Women, the first for the Sukuna Bowl.

The main rugby event is set to kick-off at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

You can watch these matches live on FBC Sports and FBC Pop for overseas viewers for $10USD.