Australia's Police Commissioner approves NRL May 28 restart

The National Rugby League on Saturday night has rejected suggestions it has not received official approval for the proposed restart of the Telstra Premiership on May 28.

This was after the Project Apollo innovations committee announced on Thursday that NRL planned to end its hiatus at the end of next month.

There have been questions about whether the Australia Rugby League Commission has received sufficient government approval for the move.

Article continues after advertisement

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys received a letter from the NSW Commissioner of Police and State Emergency Operations Controller, Mick Fuller, on Wednesday to say he had permission to proceed with plans to get the competition back up and running.

In the letter, Fuller wrote that “the NSW Health Minister’s directions relating to COVID-19 does not preclude the NRL from commencing a competition”.

Fuller wrote that the NSW Minister’s directions applied as long as there was an absence of crowds at the relevant stadiums and it only applied to NSW-based teams.

Under the NRL’s proposal, all employees – players and support staff, including volunteers – who are involved in the competition would be exempt from the restrictions in place where people are not leave their residence without a reasonable excuse.

[Source: NRL]