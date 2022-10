[Source: RLWC/Twitter]

Papua New Guinea has secured a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Wales 36-0 this morning.

In driving rain, PNG crossed over in just seven minutes through five-eighth Kyle Laybutt, and from there the Kumuls piled on five more tries, with doubles to Nixon Putt and young-gun Jimmy Ngutlik.

PNG will meet host England in the quarter-final.