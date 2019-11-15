Home

Rugby League

PM's travel ban won't force season to shut down

NRL
March 22, 2020 5:30 pm
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison [Source: RNZ]

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the federal government will work with the NRL and the AFL as the sports try to continue their competitions during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister announced this morning that Australians should cancel holiday plans but the tighter restrictions on non-essential travel are not likely to affect the NRL’s plan to continue their competition.

Round two of the NRL will be completed with two more matches today, the first round in the competition’s history played behind closed doors due to strict measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, four players with links to Fiji will run out for the Paramatta Eels when they take on the Gold Coast Titans tonight.

Fiji Bati reps Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake are starting in the backline while former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard will get his second start in the forwards.

Kane Evans who is the fourth player will come off the bench for the Eels.

The Titans meet the Eels at 7:15 tonight while the Tigers are currently playing the Knights and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]

