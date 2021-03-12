Players face charges

Bulldogs speedster Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt are both facing suspensions of two to three matches.

The two were charged by the match review committee for incidents in Saturday’s games.

The Bulldogs winger was charged with a grade two careless high tackle on Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary.

Article continues after advertisement

He will miss two games with an early guilty plea or three if he unsuccessfully fights the charge at the judiciary.

Feldt was charged with a grade two dangerous throw on Dragons centre Jack Bird and will also miss two matches with an early plea or three if he loses at the judiciary.

Round two of the NRL continues tonight with the West Tigers currently facing the Roosters at and Sharks take on the Raiders at 7.15pm.

[Source: NRL.com]