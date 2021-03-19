Players charged

Dragons centre Jack Bird has accepted a one-match suspension for a contrary conduct charge.

The Dragons announced that Bird had entered an early guilty plea. If he had challenged the charge at the judiciary and lost he would have missed two matches.

The incident in question was a clash with Manly centre Moses Suli at WIN Stadium on Friday night.

Sharks forward Briton Nikora has accepted a two-match ban after he was found to have used a shoulder charge on Eels fullback Clint Gutherson at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday.

He would have been out for three weeks if he unsuccessfully challenged the charge.

In the only charge from Sunday’s matches, Wests Tigers forward Alex Twal is facing a fine after being issued a contrary conduct charge.

