Rugby League

Players banned from indoor venues as NRL introduce strict rules

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 5, 2022 12:09 pm
[Source: Fox Sports]

The NRL has introduced a universal ban on each of their 480 players within the competition from entering any kind of indoor venue amid rising COVID cases across the country.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the new preventive measures will include businesses such as pubs, clubs, and cinemas, and visitors attempting to enter the homes of any NRL players.

The NRL is desperate to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout their playing ranks, with partners and children of any player that currently lives in a different location.

NRL players will no longer be allowed to order a counter lunch, visit nightclubs or go to the movies.

However, players will still be able to visit cafes and restaurants provided they are seated outside and use table service.

For the few NRL players that remain unvaccinated against the virus, stricter protocols, including no visitors, no trips to other homes, and an inability to train indoors or with a partner, have also been implemented.

