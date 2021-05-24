Home

Rugby League

Player’s attentiveness impresses Millard

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 11, 2022 12:17 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Former Fiji Bati winger and Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails coach Daryl Millard is impressed with how the rugby league has evolved in Fiji.

Millard says since taking up his first professional coaching job with the Silktails, he has seen the team’s capabilities, compared to his playing days.

The 36-year-old says the players have been highly attentive, making it easy for the coaching staff to convey the message.

Article continues after advertisement

“I played from 2006 to 2013 and the players that came from Fiji to join the Fiji Bati squad had nowhere near the skill or game awareness that all these guys have. These guys compared to five years ago, are way ahead of what I observed in the past.”

The Silktails have up the ante in training as they prepare for the preseason match against the Burleigh Bears next Saturday.

