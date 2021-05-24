Home

Rugby League

Plans for Silktails to play some games at home next year

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 12:29 pm

The Kaiviti Silktails will spend the next three months in Fiji before returning to Australia.

Fiji National Rugby League Acting Chief Executive, Don Natabe has confirmed the Silktails who arrived last night will be back in Australia in November for the 2022 Ron Massey Cup pre-season training.

Natabe says there’re plans to have the Silktails play at home next year.

“We’re working closely with all stakeholders to see if we can play the first half of the season in New South Wales and the remaining rounds to be played in Fiji, that’s the initial plan regarding the Kaiviti Silktails”.

It’s the second successive year the Silktails season has ended prematurely due to COVID-19.

The New South Wales Rugby League Board made the decision to abandon a number of major competitions for the 2021 season which includes the Ron Massey Cup on Tuesday because of COVID in the greater Sydney area.

NSWRL Chief Executive, David Trodden says with the current Public Health Order in force until at least 28 August, the Board was left with little option but to cancel its major competitions.

