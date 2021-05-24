Home

Rugby League

Pic of James Roberts on hotel balcony leaves NRL in doubt

TVNZ
July 28, 2021 5:05 pm
James Roberts playing for NSW. [Source: TVNZ]

Queensland Health will wait on a report from the NRL over James Roberts’ quarantine breach before determining what impact it has on the game’s future in the state.

Jeannette Young, the top medical official in Queensland, had warned last week she was close to revoking the NRL’s exemption to play on – amid a string of breaches since the start of the Sydney outbreak.

Roberts’ illegal wander onto his hotel balcony – albeit seemingly minor – could not have come at a worse time for the NRL as investigations continue into the Wests Tigers centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Young says she had contacted the NRL over the incident and was awaiting answers.

Pressed further on what it could mean for the game, Young says she would like to wait until I see a response from the NRL before I make a decision.

Roberts is quarantining with families of NRL players on the Gold Coast, after being bumped out of the Tigers’ bubble when he became a contact of a positive case.

