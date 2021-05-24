Physical Broncos shut down Sharks at Suncorp

The Broncos stunned the Sharks with a gutsy 16-7 victory at Suncorp Stadium in Melbourne last night.

Things took a while to get going as both sides made errors on the attack in the opening quarter.

A lovely piece of backyard footy from Matt Moylan opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

Moylan dropped the ball on the toe and won the race to his own kick to put the Sharks up 6-0.

The enthralling battle between Kotoni Staggs and Siosifa Talakai went up a notch in the 37th minute to make it 6-all.

Nicho Hynes coolly snapped a long-range field goal on the stroke of half time to put the visitors up by a point at the break.

The Broncos came out of the sheds firing though and added two tries in eight minutes after the break to move to 16-7 ahead.

That ended up being the final score as Brisbane failed to put the finishing touches.

Round 8 of the NRL continues today with the Titans taking on the Panthers at 8pm.