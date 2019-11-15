Pearce tells critics to give one-ref plan a chance

Head of the NRL’s Project Apollo, Wayne Pearce, is urging NRL critics to give the one-referee rule a chance to be put into practice when round three of the competition starts on May 28.

Pearce tells detractors to hold their fire until they’ve seen a few rounds because he believes the new refereeing situation – and the six-again rule – will create more tries and a more exciting game.

Pearce also refuted suggestions by Professional Rugby League Match Officials chairman that the referees’ union had not be consulted fully before the changes to officiating were announced.

The Head of Project Apollo said none of 22 full-time referees were losing their jobs, and the same number would be there next year adding the ruck would be cleaner.

[NRL.com]