Paulo to start for Blues

[Source: NRL.com]

New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed that human wrecking ball Junior Paulo will start in Game Three of the Ampol State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane tonight.

Fittler made the call on Paulo at yesterday’s captains run after his first choice prop Jordan McLean was forced to withdraw from camp with a hamstring injury last week.

Paulo started the match in Game One in Sydney but was unable to produce his damaging best but returned to form in Game Two in Perth after starting off the bench and running for 123 metres, making two tackle busts and two offloads.

The temptation would have been to leave Paulo on the bench to wreak havoc when he was injected into the match but Fittler said he was the senior leader in the forward pack.

Saifiti has filled both roles for his NRL club Newcastle Knights this season but will be eased into the game for his debut.

Blues will face Maroons at 10pm tonight.