Paulo determined to steal Origin limelight

Newly promoted New South Wales Blues prop Junior Paulo believes their re-arranged pack must take centre stage in game two.

Paulo takes over the position from Jake Trbojevic who is out due to a hip injury, aiming to continue their scoring blitz at Suncorp Stadium.

In fact the Parramatta battering ram is preparing to soak up the limelight in a battle that may be worth the price of admission alone on Sunday.

Paulo says their new-look pack – which also features recalled Sydney Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton on the bench, must again overpower the Maroons forwards to create freedom for Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell and company.

New South Wales faces Queensland in round two of the State of Origin on Sunday at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL]