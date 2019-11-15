Parramatta Eels hooker out with injury

Parramatta Eels hooker Reed Mahoney is out indefinitely after suffering an AC joint injury in the clash against the Warriors on Sunday.

The 22-year-old underwent scans after leaving the field in the 52nd minute.

His return date is indefinite.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eels has a tough battle this week as they take on rivals Panthers on Friday at 9.55 pm.

Another match on Friday will see the Sea Eagles battling the Bulldogs at 8pm.

The Rabbitohs and the West Tigers will open round 18 on Thursday at 9.50pm.

There will be three matches played on Saturday beginning with the Raiders and Dragons match at 5 pm, the Titans will face the Broncos at 7.30pm followed by the Roosters and the Knights at 9.35pm.

On Sunday, the Storm takes on the Cowboys at 6.05pm and the Sharks battles the Warriors at 8.30pm.

[Source: Paramatta Eels]