Parramatta a step closer: Gutherson

Clint Gutherson [Source: Fox Sports]

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson says Parramatta is one step closer to where it wants to be.

It has been a while since the Eels made it to the third round of the NRL Finals and Gutherson says they have proven some doubters wrong.

He says they believed in themselves and are focused on Friday night’s big clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Friday night’s match kicks off at 9.50pm and you can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

In the second match on Saturday, the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.