Sivo and Blake score in Eels victory

The Eels have bounced back into form with a 40-4 win thanks to masterclass performances from Fijian Internationals Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake against a disappointing Knights outfit.

The winger crashed over to score a brace of tries in the 30th and 36th minutes, then threw the final pass for Clint Gutherson to touch down in the same corner 90 seconds before the half-time siren.

Bryce Cartwright, Tom Opacic and Blake added second-half tries then Enari Tuala crossed for the Knights in the 76th minute to prevent a shut-out.

The Knights face another difficult assignment against South Sydney at Stadium Australia on Saturday and the Eels will host the in-form Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday.