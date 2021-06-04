Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|Over 1200 police personnel man checkpoints|AstraZeneca vaccine is safe: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Sivo and Blake score in Eels victory

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 6, 2021 8:17 pm
[Source: NRL]

The Eels have bounced back into form with a 40-4 win thanks to masterclass performances from Fijian Internationals Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake against a disappointing Knights outfit.

The winger crashed over to score a brace of tries in the 30th and 36th minutes, then threw the final pass for Clint Gutherson to touch down in the same corner 90 seconds before the half-time siren.

Bryce Cartwright, Tom Opacic and Blake added second-half tries then Enari Tuala crossed for the Knights in the 76th minute to prevent a shut-out.

Article continues after advertisement

The Knights face another difficult assignment against South Sydney at Stadium Australia on Saturday and the Eels will host the in-form Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.